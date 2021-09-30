The Chart for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.31. The company’s stock price has collected 3.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/21 that Boy Scouts Victims Get Conflicting Advice on Restructuring Plan Vote

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE :HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.00, which is $4.89 above the current price. HIG currently public float of 346.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIG was 1.86M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stocks went up by 3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.97% and a quarterly performance of 15.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for HIG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $74 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

HIG Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.32. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 46.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Bennett Jonathan R, who sale 22,406 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bennett Jonathan R now owns 25,641 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $1,568,420 using the latest closing price.

Allardice Robert B. III, the Director of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Allardice Robert B. III is holding 10,943 shares at $608,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 23.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.00. Total debt to assets is 6.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.