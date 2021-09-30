RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.51. The company’s stock price has collected 4.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/21 that RLJ Lodging Trust Amends Credit Facilities to Extend Maturities and Increase Acquisition Limits

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE :RLJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLJ is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.95, which is $2.89 above the current price. RLJ currently public float of 163.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLJ was 950.51K shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stocks went up by 4.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.93% and a quarterly performance of -0.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for RLJ Lodging Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.43% for RLJ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLJ reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for RLJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

RLJ Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.50. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.04 for the present operating margin

-43.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at -85.50. The total capital return value is set at -4.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.44. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 101.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.41. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.