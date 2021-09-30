Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) went down by -8.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Announces CFO Departure and Succession Plan to Support Growth Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :FREE) Right Now?

FREE currently public float of 35.23M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREE was 246.69K shares.

FREE’s Market Performance

FREE stocks went down by -3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.21% and a quarterly performance of -20.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Whole Earth Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.02% for FREE stocks with a simple moving average of -10.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FREE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FREE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREE reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for FREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FREE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

FREE Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREE fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Whole Earth Brands Inc. saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREE starting from McMillin John M., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $11.97 back on Sep 14. After this action, McMillin John M. now owns 31,294 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc., valued at $17,958 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREE

Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.