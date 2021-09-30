Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) went up by 14.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that OptimizeRx Appoints Seasoned Financial and Operational Executive, Edward Stelmakh as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer

Is It Worth Investing in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ :OPRX) Right Now?

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1469.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPRX is at 0.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.50, which is -$12.81 below the current price. OPRX currently public float of 15.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPRX was 167.39K shares.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OPRX stocks went down by -2.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.71% and a quarterly performance of 21.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 254.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for OptimizeRx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.06% for OPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 64.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $65 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

OPRX Trading at 33.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +28.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.12. In addition, OptimizeRx Corporation saw 140.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRX starting from BAKER DOUGLAS P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $74.66 back on Sep 28. After this action, BAKER DOUGLAS P now owns 38,796 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation, valued at $149,320 using the latest closing price.

BAKER DOUGLAS P, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of OptimizeRx Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $70.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that BAKER DOUGLAS P is holding 40,796 shares at $282,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.