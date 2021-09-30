Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) went down by -6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ZYNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYNE is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.70, which is $3.43 above the current price. ZYNE currently public float of 39.13M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYNE was 1.63M shares.

ZYNE’s Market Performance

ZYNE stocks went down by -4.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.19% and a quarterly performance of -20.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for ZYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -7.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ZYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYNE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

ZYNE Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYNE fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYNE

The total capital return value is set at -76.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.58. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -40.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.