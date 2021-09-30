Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Onion Global Limited (OG)?

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) went up by 18.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.71. The company’s stock price has collected -5.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Onion Global to Launch the “LUCA Elite Club” Events in its KOC Community to Enhance Distribution Channel Efficiency

Is It Worth Investing in Onion Global Limited (NYSE :OG) Right Now?

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Onion Global Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $50.24. OG currently public float of 21.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OG was 225.89K shares.

OG’s Market Performance

OG stocks went down by -5.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 124.42% and a quarterly performance of 57.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.06% for Onion Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.10% for OG stocks with a simple moving average of 71.85% for the last 200 days.

OG Trading at 83.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares surge +175.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +162.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OG rose by +23.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Onion Global Limited saw -2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.45 for the present operating margin

+20.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onion Global Limited stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 68.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.15.

Based on Onion Global Limited (OG), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 2.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

The receivables turnover for the company is 36.82 and the total asset turnover is 3.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.