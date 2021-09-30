Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) went up by 36.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 47.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Smart Share Global Limited Announces Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ :EM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Smart Share Global Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.83. EM currently public float of 81.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EM was 74.48K shares.

EM’s Market Performance

EM stocks went up by 47.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.76% and a quarterly performance of -35.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Smart Share Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.46% for EM stocks with a simple moving average of -28.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EM reach a price target of $13.40. The rating they have provided for EM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EM, setting the target price at $13.90 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

EM Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.27%, as shares surge +36.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EM rose by +47.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Smart Share Global Limited saw -54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.