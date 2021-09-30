Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.21. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Hilton Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.68, which is -$1.48 below the current price. HLT currently public float of 273.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLT was 2.08M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.51% and a quarterly performance of 12.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.58% for HLT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HLT, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

HLT Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.75. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from SCHUYLER MATTHEW W, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $130.01 back on Sep 15. After this action, SCHUYLER MATTHEW W now owns 284,953 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $390,030 using the latest closing price.

SCHUYLER MATTHEW W, the See Remarks of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $121.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W is holding 287,953 shares at $364,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.74 for the present operating margin

+5.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at -16.49. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.76. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.