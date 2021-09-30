Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) went down by -4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock price has collected -33.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Flux Power Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Market

Is It Worth Investing in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :FLUX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLUX is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Flux Power Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. FLUX currently public float of 8.13M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLUX was 115.46K shares.

FLUX’s Market Performance

FLUX stocks went down by -33.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.24% and a quarterly performance of -57.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for Flux Power Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.80% for FLUX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FLUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLUX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLUX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for FLUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

FLUX Trading at -40.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -39.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUX fell by -33.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Flux Power Holdings Inc. saw -71.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUX starting from Johnson Michael, who sale 7,285 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Jun 10. After this action, Johnson Michael now owns 4,485,954 shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc., valued at $79,643 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Michael, the Director of Flux Power Holdings Inc., sale 8,460 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Johnson Michael is holding 4,493,239 shares at $93,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-51.33 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flux Power Holdings Inc. stands at -48.72. The total capital return value is set at -121.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -182.11.

Based on Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.24. Total debt to assets is 12.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.