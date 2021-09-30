Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Ault Global Holdings Announces Adtech Pharma, Inc., an Innovative Biotech, Appoints Jodi Brichan to Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX :DPW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPW is at 5.33.

DPW currently public float of 49.45M and currently shorts hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPW was 3.26M shares.

DPW’s Market Performance

DPW stocks went up by 0.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.80% and a quarterly performance of -17.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for Ault Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.15% for DPW stocks with a simple moving average of -28.26% for the last 200 days.

DPW Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPW rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Ault Global Holdings Inc. saw -46.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPW starting from SMITH ROBERT O, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Sep 17. After this action, SMITH ROBERT O now owns 30,000 shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc., valued at $48,828 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Global Holdings Inc., purchase 292,600 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 1,000,000 shares at $823,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPW

Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 12.70 for asset returns.