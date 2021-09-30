Colfax Corporation (CFX) Just Got Our Attention

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/21 that DJO(R) Expands Active, Adaptive Healing Offerings with Introduction of MedShape(R) DynaNail Hybrid(TM)

Is It Worth Investing in Colfax Corporation (NYSE :CFX) Right Now?

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFX is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Colfax Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.53, which is $7.19 above the current price. CFX currently public float of 125.18M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFX was 1.32M shares.

CFX’s Market Performance

CFX stocks went up by 3.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.69% and a quarterly performance of 1.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Colfax Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.52% for CFX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CFX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFX reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for CFX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CFX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

CFX Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFX rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.68. In addition, Colfax Corporation saw 21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFX starting from Vinnakota Rajiv, who sale 2,213 shares at the price of $46.76 back on Sep 13. After this action, Vinnakota Rajiv now owns 22,969 shares of Colfax Corporation, valued at $103,487 using the latest closing price.

Trerotola Matthew L., the President & CEO of Colfax Corporation, sale 59,563 shares at $46.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Trerotola Matthew L. is holding 305,708 shares at $2,779,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.65 for the present operating margin

+37.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colfax Corporation stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.04. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Colfax Corporation (CFX), the company’s capital structure generated 68.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.48. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.