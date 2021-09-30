Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) went up by 95.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 69.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Closes $4.4 Million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :GROM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GROM currently public float of 4.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROM was 698.60K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM stocks went up by 69.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.72% and a quarterly performance of -2.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 63.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.42% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.19% for GROM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.68% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at 27.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 63.98%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +69.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4700. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw 94.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.23 for the present operating margin

+38.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -93.24. The total capital return value is set at -20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.72. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM), the company’s capital structure generated 50.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.39. Total debt to assets is 24.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.