Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.53. The company’s stock price has collected 11.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Winnebago Opens up #Vanlife to Broader Population with the Wheelchair-Ready Roam Class B RV

Is It Worth Investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE :WGO) Right Now?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WGO is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Winnebago Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.00, which is $13.74 above the current price. WGO currently public float of 32.33M and currently shorts hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WGO was 462.45K shares.

WGO’s Market Performance

WGO stocks went up by 11.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of 8.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Winnebago Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.10% for WGO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WGO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WGO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $85 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

WGO Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.38. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw 21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, who sale 746 shares at the price of $74.25 back on Aug 11. After this action, Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan now owns 17,054 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $55,390 using the latest closing price.

Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, the SVP-Business Development of Winnebago Industries Inc., sale 9,139 shares at $72.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan is holding 17,800 shares at $666,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.32 for the present operating margin

+12.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 11.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 66.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.83. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.