Why OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.72. The company’s stock price has collected 7.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that OneSmart Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price

Is It Worth Investing in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE :ONE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONE is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.07. ONE currently public float of 31.84M and currently shorts hold a 13.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONE was 6.97M shares.

ONE’s Market Performance

ONE stocks went up by 7.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.72% and a quarterly performance of -67.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.50% for OneSmart International Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.22% for ONE stocks with a simple moving average of -81.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ONE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ONE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2020.

ONE Trading at -28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONE rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4324. In addition, OneSmart International Education Group Limited saw -89.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.55 for the present operating margin

+35.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSmart International Education Group Limited stands at -21.22. The total capital return value is set at -10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.85. Equity return is now at value -289.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), the company’s capital structure generated 938.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 47.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 547.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.