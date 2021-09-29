We Analyzed the Future Direction of Outset Medical Inc. (OM), Here is What We Found

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) went down by -7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.96. The company’s stock price has collected -9.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that Outset Medical to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :OM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Outset Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.00, which is $13.79 above the current price. OM currently public float of 32.85M and currently shorts hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OM was 527.61K shares.

OM’s Market Performance

OM stocks went down by -9.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.96% and a quarterly performance of -5.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for Outset Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.44% for OM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $70 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OM reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for OM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

OM Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.62. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Vazquez Martin, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Sep 17. After this action, Vazquez Martin now owns 9,255 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $357,500 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chief Executive Officer of Outset Medical Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 250,567 shares at $825,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.24 for the present operating margin

-26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -243.30. The total capital return value is set at -54.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.15. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -31.40 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc. (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.51. Total debt to assets is 9.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.43.