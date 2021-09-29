Wall Street Pummels Dominion Energy Inc. (D) After Recent Earnings Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Enbridge and Vanguard Renewables Announce 2 BCF Renewable Natural Gas Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.73, which is $11.82 above the current price. D currently public float of 806.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 3.14M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.46% and a quarterly performance of -0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Dominion Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.17% for D stocks with a simple moving average of -2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $82 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to D, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

D Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.06. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Kington Mark J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $69.29 back on Mar 04. After this action, Kington Mark J now owns 81,089 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $138,578 using the latest closing price.

BLUE ROBERT M, the President and CEO of Dominion Energy Inc., purchase 14,402 shares at $69.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that BLUE ROBERT M is holding 139,441 shares at $999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.51 for the present operating margin

+61.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.33. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc. (D), the company’s capital structure generated 144.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.02. Total debt to assets is 39.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.