TD SYNNEX (SNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) went down by -6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.93. The company’s stock price has collected -4.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that TD SYNNEX Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in TD SYNNEX (NYSE :SNX) Right Now?

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNX is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TD SYNNEX declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.50, which is $34.33 above the current price. SNX currently public float of 41.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNX was 211.58K shares.

SNX’s Market Performance

SNX stocks went down by -4.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.00% and a quarterly performance of -13.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for TD SYNNEX. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.79% for SNX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $90 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNX reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for SNX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SNX, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SNX Trading at -12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.44. In addition, TD SYNNEX saw 29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from POLK DENNIS, who sale 1,302 shares at the price of $126.39 back on Sep 01. After this action, POLK DENNIS now owns 125,159 shares of TD SYNNEX, valued at $164,557 using the latest closing price.

POLK DENNIS, the Executive Chair of TD SYNNEX, sale 2,698 shares at $127.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that POLK DENNIS is holding 126,461 shares at $344,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+10.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD SYNNEX stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 13.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on TD SYNNEX (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 77.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.77. Total debt to assets is 25.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.