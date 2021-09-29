Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) went up by 18.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s stock price has collected 22.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/21 that Schmitt Announces Fiscal 2021 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :SMIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMIT is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Schmitt Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SMIT currently public float of 3.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMIT was 21.72K shares.

SMIT’s Market Performance

SMIT stocks went up by 22.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.93% and a quarterly performance of -7.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Schmitt Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.29% for SMIT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.28% for the last 200 days.

SMIT Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMIT rose by +22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Schmitt Industries Inc. saw -4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMIT starting from HINES ANDREWS P, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Apr 26. After this action, HINES ANDREWS P now owns 20,134 shares of Schmitt Industries Inc., valued at $31,263 using the latest closing price.

HINES ANDREWS P, the Director of Schmitt Industries Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that HINES ANDREWS P is holding 45,086 shares at $61,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.63 for the present operating margin

+41.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schmitt Industries Inc. stands at -102.87. The total capital return value is set at -57.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.68. Equity return is now at value -99.30, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Based on Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT), the company’s capital structure generated 397.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.89. Total debt to assets is 70.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 355.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.