Here’s How Your Trade Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Aggressively Right Now

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) went down by -4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.65. The company’s stock price has collected 6.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Montrose Environmental Group Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE :MEG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.00, which is -$2.25 below the current price. MEG currently public float of 23.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEG was 173.23K shares.

MEG’s Market Performance

MEG stocks went up by 6.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.57% and a quarterly performance of 24.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for Montrose Environmental Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.39% for MEG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MEG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEG reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for MEG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MEG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

MEG Trading at 15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.47. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. saw 105.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEG starting from Manthripragada Vijay, who sale 28,126 shares at the price of $67.59 back on Sep 27. After this action, Manthripragada Vijay now owns 12,928 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., valued at $1,901,036 using the latest closing price.

Dicks Allan, the Chief Financial Officer of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., sale 10,420 shares at $65.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that Dicks Allan is holding 38,000 shares at $682,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.35 for the present operating margin

+22.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. stands at -17.65. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.37. Equity return is now at value -75.20, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.75. Total debt to assets is 28.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.