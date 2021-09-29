Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s stock price has collected 6.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.58, which is $15.8 above the current price. COF currently public float of 442.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 2.94M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 6.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of 8.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.63% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 19.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to COF, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on July 23rd of the current year.

COF Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.08. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 69.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FINNERAN JOHN G JR, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $165.37 back on Sep 23. After this action, FINNERAN JOHN G JR now owns 47,017 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $3,307,300 using the latest closing price.

LaPrade,III Frank G., the Chief Enterprise Srvcs Officer of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 11,668 shares at $161.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that LaPrade,III Frank G. is holding 44,639 shares at $1,881,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +8.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.79. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 70.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.22. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.