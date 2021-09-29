Can Neonode Inc. (NEON) Remain Competitive?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) went up by 20.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s stock price has collected 40.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 min ago that Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Airport Kiosk Trials by Doostek in South Korea

Is It Worth Investing in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ :NEON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEON is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Neonode Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$1.18 below the current price. NEON currently public float of 6.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEON was 53.67K shares.

NEON’s Market Performance

NEON stocks went up by 40.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.54% and a quarterly performance of 52.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Neonode Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.24% for NEON stocks with a simple moving average of 55.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEON reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for NEON stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 28th, 2020.

Ascendiant Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to NEON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

NEON Trading at 92.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +135.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON rose by +64.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw 37.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.67 for the present operating margin

+62.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc. stands at -93.67. The total capital return value is set at -68.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.72. Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc. (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 11.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.35. Total debt to assets is 10.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.