Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) went up by 14.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.78. The company's stock price has collected -3.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ :AUVI) Right Now?

AUVI currently public float of 3.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUVI was 65.54K shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

AUVI stocks went down by -3.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.06% and a quarterly performance of -35.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Applied UV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.67% for AUVI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw 42.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from Munn Max, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $8.38 back on May 28. After this action, Munn Max now owns 5,000,000 shares of Applied UV Inc., valued at $33,514 using the latest closing price.

Munn Max, the President of Applied UV Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Munn Max is holding 5,004,000 shares at $44,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -41.70 for asset returns.