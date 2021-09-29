A Lesson to Learn: Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went down by -6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.56. The company’s stock price has collected 7.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/21 that Digital Turbine to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on September 15th, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.50, which is $31.96 above the current price. APPS currently public float of 89.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 3.87M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went up by 7.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.11% and a quarterly performance of -9.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 127.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Digital Turbine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.72% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of 4.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $95 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to APPS, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

APPS Trading at 15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +37.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.25. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw 24.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from Chestnutt Roy H, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $48.50 back on Aug 19. After this action, Chestnutt Roy H now owns 108,541 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $72,750 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $50.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M is holding 398,044 shares at $152,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.88 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 45.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.53. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.