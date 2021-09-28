We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), Here is What We Found

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) went down by -4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Nutanix Cloud Platform to Deliver Strengthened Data Services for Unstructured and Structured Data

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ :NTNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Nutanix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.45, which is $7.14 above the current price. NTNX currently public float of 205.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTNX was 2.06M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.59% and a quarterly performance of 2.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Nutanix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.08% for NTNX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $64 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to NTNX, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

NTNX Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.09. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw 25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Boynton Aaron, who sale 3,327 shares at the price of $41.74 back on Sep 16. After this action, Boynton Aaron now owns 22,710 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $138,869 using the latest closing price.

Kaddaras Christopher Nicholas , the Chief Revenue Officer of Nutanix Inc., sale 11,562 shares at $41.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Kaddaras Christopher Nicholas is holding 161,443 shares at $482,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.29 for the present operating margin

+78.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -74.17. The total capital return value is set at -239.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -447.45. Equity return is now at value 134.60, with -45.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.