Wall Street Pummels PPL Corporation (PPL) After Recent Earnings Report

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that PPL Corporation companies join Electric Highway Coalition to support EV adoption

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corporation (NYSE :PPL) Right Now?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPL is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for PPL Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.80, which is $3.41 above the current price. PPL currently public float of 768.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPL was 4.37M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL stocks went down by -0.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly performance of 0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.43% for PPL Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for PPL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PPL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

PPL Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.30. In addition, PPL Corporation saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Raphael Joanne H, who sale 19,188 shares at the price of $27.48 back on Feb 22. After this action, Raphael Joanne H now owns 46,559 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $527,360 using the latest closing price.

Dudkin Gregory N, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corporation, sale 19,789 shares at $27.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Dudkin Gregory N is holding 36,627 shares at $549,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.11 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corporation stands at +19.30. The total capital return value is set at 7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corporation (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 186.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.04. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.