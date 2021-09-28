Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 8.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.90. The company’s stock price has collected 14.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

Is It Worth Investing in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE :XEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XEC is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $88.35, which is -$2.92 below the current price. XEC currently public float of 92.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XEC was 971.85K shares.

XEC’s Market Performance

XEC stocks went up by 14.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.43% and a quarterly performance of 25.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 273.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Cimarex Energy Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.20% for XEC stocks with a simple moving average of 44.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for XEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XEC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $95 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEC reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for XEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Underperform” to XEC, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

XEC Trading at 30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +38.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEC rose by +14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.64. In addition, Cimarex Energy Co. saw 135.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEC starting from Lambuth John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $63.75 back on Aug 27. After this action, Lambuth John now owns 198,669 shares of Cimarex Energy Co., valued at $637,546 using the latest closing price.

ALBI JOSEPH R, the Former Executive VP, COO of Cimarex Energy Co., sale 7,500 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that ALBI JOSEPH R is holding 88,313 shares at $487,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.74 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -126.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.08. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), the company’s capital structure generated 138.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.13. Total debt to assets is 47.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.