Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) went up by 32.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s stock price has collected 49.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Keros Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Keros Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.25. KROS currently public float of 19.92M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KROS was 118.24K shares.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS stocks went up by 49.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.70% and a quarterly performance of 0.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Keros Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.30% for KROS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KROS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for KROS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to KROS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

KROS Trading at 28.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +24.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS rose by +49.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.51. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc. saw -38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Knowles Julius, who sale 23,818 shares at the price of $41.34 back on Jul 02. After this action, Knowles Julius now owns 345,585 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc., valued at $984,565 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Julius, the Director of Keros Therapeutics Inc., sale 23,834 shares at $41.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Knowles Julius is holding 354,987 shares at $983,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

The total capital return value is set at -34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.78. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.27.