Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DNA)?

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNA) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s stock price has collected 19.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/17/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Goes Public After Closing SPAC Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :DNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. DNA currently public float of 160.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNA was 5.35M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA stocks went up by 19.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.20% and a quarterly performance of 33.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.40% for DNA stocks with a simple moving average of 31.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $14 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

DNA Trading at 30.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +33.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +19.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. saw 31.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Based on Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,500.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.75.