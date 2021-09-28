Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.14. The company’s stock price has collected 11.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 16 hours ago that Bank Mergers Will Continue Ramping Up. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.65, which is $4.63 above the current price. CFG currently public float of 424.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 4.34M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went up by 11.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.83% and a quarterly performance of 2.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.53% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to CFG, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

CFG Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.54. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Coughlin Brendan, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $35.35 back on Dec 11. After this action, Coughlin Brendan now owns 48,532 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $424,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.