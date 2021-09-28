Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.06. The company’s stock price has collected 13.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/21 that Fifth Third Appoints Michele Mullins Climate Risk Officer; Role Reflects Bank’s Commitment to Managing Climate Change Risk

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ :FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.51, which is -$0.02 below the current price. FITB currently public float of 674.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FITB was 4.86M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stocks went up by 13.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.37% and a quarterly performance of 12.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.15% for FITB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FITB, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

FITB Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.43. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 58.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Shaffer Robert P, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $38.41 back on Sep 08. After this action, Shaffer Robert P now owns 51,009 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $244,749 using the latest closing price.

HARVEY THOMAS H, the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 500 shares at $38.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that HARVEY THOMAS H is holding 21,766 shares at $19,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +18.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.