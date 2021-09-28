Buy or Sell YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went down by -3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.62. The company’s stock price has collected -3.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/10/21 that Yeti, like Nike, experienced a shutdown in a Vietnam manufacturing facility due to COVID

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.47, which is $22.04 above the current price. YETI currently public float of 85.51M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YETI was 935.19K shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stocks went down by -3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.66% and a quarterly performance of 0.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for YETI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.73% for YETI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $113 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to YETI, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

YETI Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.63. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw 34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from Reintjes Matthew J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $99.01 back on Sep 13. After this action, Reintjes Matthew J now owns 194,114 shares of YETI Holdings Inc., valued at $2,475,204 using the latest closing price.

Reintjes Matthew J, the President and CEO of YETI Holdings Inc., sale 12,783 shares at $101.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Reintjes Matthew J is holding 194,114 shares at $1,291,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.72 for the present operating margin

+57.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +14.27. The total capital return value is set at 46.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.33. Equity return is now at value 66.00, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 24.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.