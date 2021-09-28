Buy or Sell Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) went up by 10.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected 24.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in the Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ :APYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APYX is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Apyx Medical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $0.15 above the current price. APYX currently public float of 30.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APYX was 77.75K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX stocks went up by 24.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.77% and a quarterly performance of 30.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 191.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Apyx Medical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.88% for APYX stocks with a simple moving average of 40.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $9 based on the research report published on April 02nd of the previous year 2019.

APYX Trading at 33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +21.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +24.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.39. In addition, Apyx Medical Corporation saw 92.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.47 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corporation stands at -42.93. The total capital return value is set at -29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.50. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.