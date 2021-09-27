We Analyzed the Future Direction of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV), Here is What We Found

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) went up by 5.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s stock price has collected -12.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Focus Universal Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ :FCUV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Focus Universal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. FCUV currently public float of 17.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCUV was 3.73M shares.

FCUV’s Market Performance

FCUV stocks went down by -12.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.41% and a quarterly performance of 207.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 35.30% for Focus Universal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.92% for FCUV stocks with a simple moving average of 88.14% for the last 200 days.

FCUV Trading at 47.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +73.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +277.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCUV fell by -12.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.14. In addition, Focus Universal Inc. saw 223.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FCUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.05 for the present operating margin

+7.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Universal Inc. stands at -151.11. The total capital return value is set at -44.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.89. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV), the company’s capital structure generated 10.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.28. Total debt to assets is 8.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.