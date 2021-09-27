We Analyzed the Future Direction of Enerplus Corporation (ERF), Here is What We Found

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 4.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.54. The company’s stock price has collected 12.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/21 that Enerplus Announces Sale of Non-Strategic Interests in the Williston Basin

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 3.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.62. ERF currently public float of 255.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.58M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went up by 12.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.14% and a quarterly performance of -4.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 292.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.13% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 34.03% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +28.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 129.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

-0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at -125.25. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.53. Equity return is now at value -56.70, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 98.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.60. Total debt to assets is 35.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.