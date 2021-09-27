Wall Street Pummels Oracle Corporation (ORCL) After Recent Earnings Report

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.78. The company’s stock price has collected 4.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Digital Realty Announces The Closing Of Its Joint Venture In India

Is It Worth Investing in Oracle Corporation (NYSE :ORCL) Right Now?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORCL is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Oracle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.59, which is -$7.04 below the current price. ORCL currently public float of 1.59B and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORCL was 11.12M shares.

ORCL’s Market Performance

ORCL stocks went up by 4.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.49% and a quarterly performance of 14.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Oracle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.55% for ORCL stocks with a simple moving average of 18.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $115 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCL reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ORCL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

DZ Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to ORCL, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

ORCL Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.63. In addition, Oracle Corporation saw 39.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from HENLEY JEFFREY, who sale 135,741 shares at the price of $90.01 back on Sep 24. After this action, HENLEY JEFFREY now owns 1,841,002 shares of Oracle Corporation, valued at $12,217,477 using the latest closing price.

HENLEY JEFFREY, the Executive Vice Chairman of Oracle Corporation, sale 107,624 shares at $90.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that HENLEY JEFFREY is holding 1,841,002 shares at $9,686,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.99 for the present operating margin

+77.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corporation stands at +33.96. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.55. Equity return is now at value 272.00, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oracle Corporation (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,661.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.32. Total debt to assets is 66.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.