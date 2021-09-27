Wall Street Pummels Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) After Recent Earnings Report

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s stock price has collected 4.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/21 that Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy Announce Results of Early Participation in Private Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Is It Worth Investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE :COG) Right Now?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COG is at 0.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

COG currently public float of 391.27M and currently shorts hold a 10.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COG was 7.86M shares.

COG’s Market Performance

COG stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.60% and a quarterly performance of 20.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.91% for COG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for COG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $18 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for COG stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to COG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

COG Trading at 22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +38.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COG rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.30. In addition, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation saw 24.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COG starting from Shearer Deidre L, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $19.40 back on Mar 11. After this action, Shearer Deidre L now owns 43,326 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $436,500 using the latest closing price.

Lindeman Steven W, the Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 35,500 shares at $19.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Lindeman Steven W is holding 117,586 shares at $686,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COG

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.00 for asset returns.