Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Regis Corporation (RGS)

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s stock price has collected -6.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/21 that Regis Corporation Appoints Lockie Andrews to Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE :RGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGS is at 2.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Regis Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75. RGS currently public float of 29.86M and currently shorts hold a 21.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGS was 959.00K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

RGS stocks went down by -6.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.86% and a quarterly performance of -60.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Regis Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.64% for RGS stocks with a simple moving average of -59.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RGS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to RGS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

RGS Trading at -39.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -58.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.50 for the present operating margin

+24.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regis Corporation stands at -27.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.08. Equity return is now at value -211.30, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Regis Corporation (RGS), the company’s capital structure generated 4,823.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.97. Total debt to assets is 69.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,140.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.