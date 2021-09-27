Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) went down by -6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s stock price has collected -12.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Indaptus Therapeutics, Ironnet, Luokung Technology, Sphere 3D, or FuelCell Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :INDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INDP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00. INDP currently public float of 2.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDP was 4.56M shares.

INDP’s Market Performance

INDP stocks went down by -12.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.91% and a quarterly performance of -38.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.24% for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.42% for INDP stocks with a simple moving average of -41.57% for the last 200 days.

INDP Trading at -11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDP fell by -12.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. saw -36.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDP

The total capital return value is set at -97.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.86. Equity return is now at value -131.10, with -92.00 for asset returns.

Based on Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP), the company’s capital structure generated 6.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.04. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.