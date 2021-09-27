Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Just Got Our Attention

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.24. The company’s stock price has collected 11.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Access Technology Ventures’ Position in Opendoor Tops $1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.67, which is $10.85 above the current price. OPEN currently public float of 503.36M and currently shorts hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 11.60M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went up by 11.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.77% and a quarterly performance of 18.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Opendoor Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.98% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OPEN, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

OPEN Trading at 23.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +21.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 32,200,000 shares at the price of $16.69 back on Sep 16. After this action, SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd now owns 41,420,282 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $537,418,000 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the CEO of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 45,210 shares at $15.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 34,549,525 shares at $690,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.20 for the present operating margin

+8.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -11.10. The total capital return value is set at -17.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.55. Total debt to assets is 25.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3,457.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.37.