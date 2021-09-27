MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM) went down by -11.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80. The company’s stock price has collected 57.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/21 that MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Is It Worth Investing in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :MRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MRM currently public float of 3.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRM was 810.14K shares.

MRM’s Market Performance

MRM stocks went up by 57.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 82.77% and a quarterly performance of 18.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.76% for MRM stocks with a simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

MRM Trading at 58.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.73%, as shares surge +76.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRM rose by +57.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. saw -21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.00 for the present operating margin

+12.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. stands at -16.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.43.

Based on MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM), the company’s capital structure generated 521.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.91. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 338.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.