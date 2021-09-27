Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) went down by -5.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected -8.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AHCO ITRM KPLT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Is It Worth Investing in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KPLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Katapult Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. KPLT currently public float of 84.63M and currently shorts hold a 14.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPLT was 9.14M shares.

KPLT’s Market Performance

KPLT stocks went down by -8.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.71% and a quarterly performance of -47.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.51% for Katapult Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for KPLT stocks with a simple moving average of -49.93% for the last 200 days.

KPLT Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares surge +71.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPLT fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Katapult Holdings Inc. saw -53.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPLT starting from Zayas Orlando, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Aug 17. After this action, Zayas Orlando now owns 1,563,251 shares of Katapult Holdings Inc., valued at $85,110 using the latest closing price.

TOWERS CHRISTOPHER, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Katapult Holdings Inc., purchase 2,750 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that TOWERS CHRISTOPHER is holding 2,750 shares at $10,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPLT

The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.49. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.