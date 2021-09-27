Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.93. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Bank of America, Apple, Exxon Mobil, Merck, or Tesla?

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE :XOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XOM is at 1.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XOM currently public float of 4.23B and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XOM was 19.90M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.84% and a quarterly performance of -10.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Exxon Mobil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.95% for XOM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $62.50 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

DZ Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to XOM, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

XOM Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.02. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 39.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who purchase 177,000 shares at the price of $56.26 back on Mar 02. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 1,677,000 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $9,958,020 using the latest closing price.

Angelakis Michael J, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $57.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Angelakis Michael J is holding 33,000 shares at $1,429,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.33 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at -12.59. The total capital return value is set at -1.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 46.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.70. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.