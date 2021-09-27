Halliburton Company (HAL) Just Got Our Attention

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that Energean Selects Halliburton for Offshore Israel Drilling Campaign

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 129.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.26, which is $5.8 above the current price. HAL currently public float of 887.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 8.31M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went up by 3.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.12% and a quarterly performance of -12.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.82% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $27 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $18.20. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to HAL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

HAL Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.10. In addition, Halliburton Company saw 11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from GERBER MURRY, who sale 44,590 shares at the price of $19.33 back on Sep 20. After this action, GERBER MURRY now owns 539,592 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $861,782 using the latest closing price.

Carre Eric, the EVP, Global Business Lines of Halliburton Company, sale 24,260 shares at $21.90 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Carre Eric is holding 133,320 shares at $531,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+10.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at -20.39. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.19. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 220.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.82. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.