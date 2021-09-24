We Analyzed the Future Direction of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN), Here is What We Found

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) went up by 18.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s stock price has collected 15.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Receives Two Orders for Innovative Carbon-Neutral Renewable Energy Systems

Is It Worth Investing in Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :CGRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGRN is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Capstone Green Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.25. CGRN currently public float of 12.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGRN was 140.17K shares.

CGRN’s Market Performance

CGRN stocks went up by 15.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.76% and a quarterly performance of -14.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for Capstone Green Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.03% for CGRN stocks with a simple moving average of -27.42% for the last 200 days.

CGRN Trading at 22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares surge +21.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGRN rose by +15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Capstone Green Energy Corporation saw -48.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGRN starting from Jamison Darren, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Sep 08. After this action, Jamison Darren now owns 161,706 shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, valued at $31,125 using the latest closing price.

Powelson Robert F, the Director of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, purchase 187 shares at $4.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Powelson Robert F is holding 21,188 shares at $798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.63 for the present operating margin

+10.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Green Energy Corporation stands at -27.19. The total capital return value is set at -23.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.47. Equity return is now at value -160.40, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN), the company’s capital structure generated 441.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.54. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 437.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.