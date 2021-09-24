Wall Street Pummels SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) After Recent Earnings Report

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) went down by -22.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.89. The company’s stock price has collected 16.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Secureworks Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

Is It Worth Investing in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ :SCWX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCWX is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SecureWorks Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is -$4.89 below the current price. SCWX currently public float of 10.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCWX was 137.36K shares.

SCWX’s Market Performance

SCWX stocks went up by 16.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.32% and a quarterly performance of 21.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for SecureWorks Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.99% for SCWX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCWX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCWX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCWX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SCWX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCWX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

SCWX Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWX fell by -15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, SecureWorks Corp. saw 87.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCWX starting from Grant Christian, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Jun 25. After this action, Grant Christian now owns 42,552 shares of SecureWorks Corp., valued at $10,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.85 for the present operating margin

+54.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for SecureWorks Corp. stands at -3.90. The total capital return value is set at -4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.17. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.25. Total debt to assets is 2.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.