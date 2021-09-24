Wall Street Pummels Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) After Recent Earnings Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) went up by 11.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.32. The company’s stock price has collected 14.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 at Upcoming Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :AVDL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVDL is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.25. AVDL currently public float of 35.53M and currently shorts hold a 10.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVDL was 282.25K shares.

AVDL’s Market Performance

AVDL stocks went up by 14.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.93% and a quarterly performance of 25.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.67% for AVDL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $17 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDL reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for AVDL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

AVDL Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 37.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.15 for the present operating margin

+72.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stands at +31.47. The total capital return value is set at -18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.58. Total debt to assets is 41.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.42.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.44.