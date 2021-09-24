TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) went up by 24.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s stock price has collected 14.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that TScan Therapeutics Appoints Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. as Chief Legal Officer

Is It Worth Investing in TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TCRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for TScan Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.67. TCRX currently public float of 8.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCRX was 131.68K shares.

TCRX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.25% for TScan Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.22% for TCRX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.28% for the last 200 days.

TCRX Trading at -18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares sank -17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX rose by +14.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, TScan Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from Silver Brian M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.32 back on Sep 21. After this action, Silver Brian M. now owns 11,885 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,585 using the latest closing price.

MacBeath Gavin, the Chief Scientific Officer of TScan Therapeutics Inc., purchase 57 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that MacBeath Gavin is holding 49,767 shares at $353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2417.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TScan Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2408.02. The total capital return value is set at -72.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.41.

Based on TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.