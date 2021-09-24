Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) went up by 7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected 11.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/21 that Theratechnologies Announces Positive Results for Trogarzo(R) IV Push Administration Study

Is It Worth Investing in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :THTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Theratechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.91. THTX currently public float of 86.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THTX was 132.25K shares.

THTX’s Market Performance

THTX stocks went up by 11.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.53% and a quarterly performance of 4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Theratechnologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.61% for THTX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THTX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for THTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for THTX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2021.

THTX Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares surge +14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX rose by +11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc. saw 60.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.63 for the present operating margin

+54.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theratechnologies Inc. stands at -34.32. The total capital return value is set at -25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.30.

Based on Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,811.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.77. Total debt to assets is 58.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,653.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.