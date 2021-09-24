The Chart for Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.74. The company’s stock price has collected -8.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/21 that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Burlington RV

Is It Worth Investing in Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LAZY) Right Now?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAZY is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lazydays Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.50, which is $7.79 above the current price. LAZY currently public float of 10.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZY was 135.83K shares.

LAZY’s Market Performance

LAZY stocks went down by -8.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.74% and a quarterly performance of -12.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Lazydays Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.94% for LAZY stocks with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LAZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAZY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

LAZY Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZY fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc. saw 28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZY starting from TOMASHOT NICHOLAS J, who sale 17,541 shares at the price of $23.83 back on Sep 03. After this action, TOMASHOT NICHOLAS J now owns 37,045 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc., valued at $418,002 using the latest closing price.

TOMASHOT NICHOLAS J, the Chief Financial Officer of Lazydays Holdings Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that TOMASHOT NICHOLAS J is holding 37,045 shares at $216,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+20.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc. stands at +1.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY), the company’s capital structure generated 337.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.12. Total debt to assets is 62.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.