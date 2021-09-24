RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) went up by 13.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49. The company’s stock price has collected -6.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Key Hires to Enhance Innovative/High Value Solutions to Clients

Is It Worth Investing in RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :RCMT) Right Now?

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 306.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCMT is at 1.85.

RCMT currently public float of 8.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCMT was 233.71K shares.

RCMT’s Market Performance

RCMT stocks went down by -6.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.79% and a quarterly performance of 75.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 421.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for RCM Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.32% for RCMT stocks with a simple moving average of 94.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCMT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for RCMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCMT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCMT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RCMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2017.

Boenning & Scattergood gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to RCMT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

RCMT Trading at 46.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +50.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCMT fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +345.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, RCM Technologies Inc. saw 255.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for RCM Technologies Inc. stands at -5.90. The total capital return value is set at -0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.34. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.53. Total debt to assets is 24.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.